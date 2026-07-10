Four Teams Reached Out About Terrion Arnold Including Texans

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, four teams reached out to former Lions CB Terrion Arnold‘s agent.

According to Birkett, the Texans hosted Arnold for a workout this past week, and he has another one set for next week. Arnold’s agent feels there’s a “very good likelihood” he’ll be signed in the next 45 days, per Birkett.

Arnold’s agent named the Colts, Jets and Seahawks as the other three teams who reached out to her regarding Arnold, Birkett reports.

The former first-round pick had his first court appearance in late June after turning himself on four charges each of kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The state had been seeking to have Arnold held without bail until the trial, but he was ordered to post a $1 million bond.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Dave Birkett.

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold was entering the third year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract, which included a $7,251,788 signing bonus when he was let go this offseason following his arrest.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception, and eight pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Arnold as the news becomes available.