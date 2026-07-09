AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Jabbar Muhammad, Reed Blankenship, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Veteran DL Arik Armstead had a bold claim for the media when he said that WR/CB Travis Hunter is the most talented athlete that he has ever been around.

“He’s a game changer,” Armstead said on SiriusXM NFL. “He’s probably the most naturally talented athlete, just pure athlete I’ve been around, and I’ve been around some amazing ones. It was good for our sport, and it was good for our team.”

“Things will slow for him, just like they do for all of us,” Armstead added. “He’ll be going into his second year being in the same system, around the same coaches, and knowing what is asked of him. We know how challenging that can be as a rookie just mastering one side of the ball, so I think in Year 2 he’s going to take a huge step and help our team in a lot of different ways.”

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Jabbar Muhammad enters the second year of his career after signing on as an undrafted free agent in 2025. Muhammad said he learned a lot from veteran teammates like Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones and Christian Braswell.

“I mean, it was big, especially for me because I play corner and nickel,” Muhammad said, via John Shipley of the team’s site. “It was huge. It was along a year, obviously you want to take the next step, and you’ll be elevated, or whatever the case may be. But I just put my head down, stayed in the playbook, kept grinding, but it was pivotal.”

Jaguars defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo said Muhammad is one of their “most consistent guys” during individual drills.

“Very simple, he is one of the most consistent guys in drill work,” Aruajo said. “He’s building that habit through individual, through film work, and then you’re just seeing it happen in live periods.”

Texans

Texans defensive backs Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre were asked about the addition of S Reed Blankenship to an already loaded defensive backfield, noting he has fit directly in with the group.

“I mean it’s walking a dog, Reed came in here, super fun to be around, super easy to be around, really good football player, picked up really fast,” Lassiter said, via Click2Houston.com. “We mesh really well, we communicate well, we play fast. He’s going to be just fine with us.”

“Adding Reed is going to be a huge piece for us,” Pitre said of Blankenship. “He’s a great player that has been doing it in the league for a long time, got drafted when I was drafted, and also obviously has Super Bowl experience. So, he’s definitely going to help us out, has already been very vocal in his approach…I definitely feel like we’re the best secondary just because it’s us. I think anybody would say that about themselves, but I think more so it’s the work that we put in on a daily. Our group is top to bottom, left to right, is going to go out there and make plays on Sundays. You for sure are going to see Sting catching a pick, Kamari catching a pick, Calen catching, everybody is doing something. Reed catching a pick, knocking somebody out, Nobody is satisfied in that room, and that’s why I believe that we’re the best.”