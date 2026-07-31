Texans Worked Out Two Linebackers, Including Jahlani Tavai

The Houston Texans hosted linebackers Jahlani Tavai and Sione Takitaki for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Tavai, 29, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose.

He then joined the Patriots’ practice squad prior to the 2021 NFL season and was later promoted to the active roster.

New England re-signed Tavai to a two-year, $4.4 million extension in 2022 and a three-year, $16 million extension before the 2024 season. New England waived him in March.

In 2025, Tavai appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and recorded 42 tackles and one forced fumble in seven starts.