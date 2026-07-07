AFC Notes: Arik Armstead, Daniel Bellinger, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Veteran Jaguars DL Arik Armstead is aware that many people were putting his name into the rumor mill and believed the team would move on from him this offseason, even if it was to save cap space.

“That’s the nature of the business,” Armstead told Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. “It’s impossible to ignore the chatter. Everyone has social media and there is no ignoring anything and even if you’re not on social media, somebody will tell you about it or ask you about it. My focus is being my best self and the best player I can be. That’s all I can control.”

Texans

Veteran Texans G Ed Ingram likes the depth the team added to their offensive line and feels they can be a cohesive unit under OL Cole Popovich this season.

“The offensive line, we have gelled together quite well,” Ingram said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I feel like Pop has got a good group of guys in a room together. We are all like-minded and all have one common goal, which is just showing each and everybody that the line here, that it’s changed. We’re doing a complete 180, and we’re a different line, we’re a different unit, and that the team can rely on us to run behind us, block for C.J. and we’re going to have a great year.”

Titans

Titans TE Daniel Bellinger said he’s prepared to take on any role OC Brian Daboll asks of him and has familiarity with him dating back to his time in New York.

“I can’t answer exactly what Dabes has planned,” Bellinger said, via the team’s website. “But I know he’s going to try and stretch the ball everywhere. He’s going to try to be a dynamic playcaller like he’s been, and I think we have a lot of talent and a lot of guys. For me personally, it’s however they need me and however they want to use me, I’m ready for it.” Bellinger added that he hopes to be more effective in the passing game. “I want to be more dynamic after the catch,” he said. “I want to get better at that and continue to grow in that area. … (But) my job overall is to help us win. Whatever that takes, whatever they need me to do, I am here to do it.”