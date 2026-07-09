Buccaneers Believe Their Offer For Baker Mayfield Will Be Best He Gets

Pro Football Talk writes that in league circles is the Buccaneers believe their offer to QB Baker Mayfield for a long-term deal will ultimately be stronger than what he’d get from any other team.

Per PFT, Tampa Bay is confident that when it puts its final offer out ahead of Mayfield’s deadline of the start of training camp (which is July 28), the veteran will ultimately agree to terms.

The two sides are still not close with a few weeks to go until the deadline.

If Mayfield elects to play out the season and the final year of his contract, the franchise tag would be an option for Tampa Bay in 2027.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.