Giants CB Rico Payton Reverts To Injured Reserve

Giants CB Rico Payton has reverted to the team’s injured reserve list, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was waived with an injury designation by the team yesterday. New York will likely release him with an injury settlement at a later date, allowing him to catch on with a team when he’s healthy.

Payton, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State in 2024. He wound up making New Orleans’ active roster as a rookie.

He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2025 and was claimed by the Giants. New York waived him with an injury designation in July.

In 2025, Payton appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded 12 total tackles and one pass deflection.