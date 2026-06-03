Eagles Sign LB Chandler Martin

The Philadelphia Eagles signed LB Chandler Martin on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Martin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis last year. He later signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. He was on and off of the active roster until catching on with the Eagles in March. Philadelphia cut him loose earlier this week, making this his second stint this offseason.

In 2025, Martin appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.