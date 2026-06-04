Dolphins Sign Fifth-Round TE Seydou Traore, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The Miami Dolphins announced they signed fifth-round TE Seydou Traore to wrap up their draft class. 

Miami has now signed all 13 of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 12 Kadyn Proctor T Signed
1 27 Chris Johnson CB Signed
2 43 Jacob Rodriguez LB Signed
3 75 Caleb Douglas WR Signed
3 87 Will Kacmarek TE Signed
3 94 Chris Bell WR Signed
4 130 Trey Moore DE Signed
4 138 Kyle Louis S Signed
5 158 Michael Taaffe S Signed
5 177 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR Signed
5 180 Seydou Traore TE Signed
6 200 DJ Campbell G Signed
7 238 Max Llewellyn DE Signed

 

Traore, 23, is a native of London, England, and committed to Arkansas State as a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He spent two years at Arkansas State before transferring to Mississippi State, remaining there for three years. He earned First Team All-SBC honors in 2022. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,766,148 rookie contract that includes a $386,148 signing bonus. 

During his college career, Traore appeared in 48 games and recorded 131 receptions for 1,482 yards (11.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. 

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