Dolphins Sign Fifth-Round TE Seydou Traore, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed fifth-round TE Seydou Traore to wrap up their draft class.
Miami has now signed all 13 of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Kadyn Proctor
|T
|Signed
|1
|27
|Chris Johnson
|CB
|Signed
|2
|43
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|Signed
|3
|75
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|Signed
|3
|87
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|Signed
|3
|94
|Chris Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|130
|Trey Moore
|DE
|Signed
|4
|138
|Kyle Louis
|S
|Signed
|5
|158
|Michael Taaffe
|S
|Signed
|5
|177
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|5
|180
|Seydou Traore
|TE
|Signed
|6
|200
|DJ Campbell
|G
|Signed
|7
|238
|Max Llewellyn
|DE
|Signed
Traore, 23, is a native of London, England, and committed to Arkansas State as a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He spent two years at Arkansas State before transferring to Mississippi State, remaining there for three years. He earned First Team All-SBC honors in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,766,148 rookie contract that includes a $386,148 signing bonus.
During his college career, Traore appeared in 48 games and recorded 131 receptions for 1,482 yards (11.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!