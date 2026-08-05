AFC Notes: David Bailey, Quinn Ewers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills LT Dion Dawkins has been a stalwart on the blind side for Buffalo for nine years, but he’s always looking to get better. This offseason, that took the shape of losing 43 pounds, which is a pretty drastic number. He’s been listed at 6-5 and 320 pounds, which is the latest example of why team measurements aren’t necessarily the most accurate, as Dawkins almost assuredly is not sub-300 pounds. But regardless, he’s happy with where he’s at heading into 2026.

“I will be quicker, faster and more lean on the football field,” Dawkins said in an interview on the Up And Adams show. “Being in the offseason, being around Myles Garrett, I said ‘you know what, this guy is the best for a reason.’ He looks like the best. He acts like he’s the best. He trains like he’s the best. He works out like he’s the best. He’s the best. What does Dion do? Ok, I want to do everything the exact same way. On the football field, I’m going to be quicker.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers said he is looking forward to learning from QB Malik Willis and that both quarterbacks are hoping to lead Miami to success.

“I was excited to get to work with him, honestly,” Ewers said on Monday of his reaction to Miami signing Willis, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I think he had a great end of the year last year with Green Bay, and to get a guy like that who has played good in some big-time games is only going to help me in the long run.”

“In the quarterback room, the respective goal is to be playing on Sundays, but I think that’s the cool part about our room,” Ewers added. “We all want to be playing, but at the end of the day, I think we all want what’s best for the Dolphins. So, we’re all competing for the same spot, but we’re all competing for the same goal. Whoever’s out there, no matter who it is, anybody’s going to get the support.”

Jets

Jets OLB David Bailey was asked by reporters if he felt pressure being the No.2 draft pick on a team that is searching for success in their second year under HC Aaron Glenn.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I feel pressure,” Bailey said at a press conference. “It’s in the back of your mind. You know you’re the No. 2 pick, you know there’s high expectations just from the fans and also from teammates and the staff and everything. But I try to like not let that get to me. I try to say really nothing has changed, honestly. Like in terms of if I want to be the best, I’ve got certain things that I need to do. Getting in the playbook, taking care of my body, studying film, studying other pass rushers that I want to emulate my game after and just taking care of the things I can control.”

Patriots

A.J. Brown enters his first season on the Patriots after being acquired from the Eagles. When appearing on Forged in Foxborough, WR Romeo Doubs said he’s been impressed by Brown on and off the field.

“It’s been amazing. I love A.J.,” Doubs said. “He’s an amazing football player, but his human acts will inspire off the field. Both on and off the field. It’s something that I look up to deeply. I’ve watched his game, the ins and outs. Just his physicality, the way he catches the football, his catch radius. The way he runs his routes at his weight, it’s not normal. Again, he’s an amazing person to be around. I’m blessed to be around him.”