NFC Notes: Jordan van den Berg, Odell Beckham Jr., Bears, Giants, Panthers

Bears

The Bears traded up in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to take DT Jordan van den Berg. Chicago DC Dennis Allen said they were impressed by van den Berg’s movement, power, athleticism, effort, and toughness.

“When you’re going through the draft process, there’s a lot of (discussion) of what this guy can’t do,” Allen said, via Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. “Well, we tried to focus on what this guy can do. And when you watch that 60-play cutup of the things this player can do, it was pretty impressive. The movement skills, the power, the athleticism, the effort, the toughness.”

van den Berg said he’s always prided himself on being a leader and giving a lot of effort.

“I’ve always been a great team leader,” van den Berg said. “I’ve been a captain for my team. And I pride myself on my relentless effort. I’m always go. No matter what. Even when I’m tired, I’m going to be going so the fourth quarter looks like the first quarter.”

Giants

The Giants brought in WR Odell Beckham Jr. for a physical in April and left the door open to possibly sign him. When asked about Beckham, HC John Harbaugh said he’s spoken to the veteran recently, and he is training to get physically ready.

“I talked to Odell probably three, four times in the last week and where he’s at, where we’re at. He’s in Arizona right now training and spending time with his son. I think the goal for right now is for him to train and get as ready as he can be, and then we’ll see where we’re at at that time,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official site.

Harbaugh added that they had an “honest conversation” and that any decision must be right for both sides.

“For Odell, this is the conversation that we had. We had just such an honest conversation. It’s got to be right for both parties. You know, Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference,” Harbaugh said. “I’m pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now, but can he make a difference? It’s something he wants to do. Is his body going to hold up in the way he wants it to, and all those things are questions that need to get answered for anybody at that age.”

Harbaugh intends to keep tabs on Beckham as they approach training camp.

“You know Odell. He’s confident, man. He’s confident. He’s working hard. He believes in himself. I think we’ll just play it out over the next month and into training camp and see where we’re at.”

Panthers When examining players who have the most to prove in 2026, Joseph Person of The Athletic writes that no one has more money to gain or lose than Panthers QB Bryce Young , given he’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and has a fifth-year option of $26.5 million for 2027.

, given he’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and has a fifth-year option of $26.5 million for 2027. Person writes that Carolina isn’t expected to sign Young to an extension before the start of next season. He cites two talent evaluators who expect Young’s next deal to carry an average of around $33 million annually.

Person also mentions that WR Xavier Legette enters the season on “shaky ground” after the organization picked up third-round WR Chris Brazzell II , who has a similar size and speed as Legette.

enters the season on “shaky ground” after the organization picked up third-round WR , who has a similar size and speed as Legette. Panthers DT Bobby Brown is another player Person thinks needs to step up, having been “mostly a non-factor” since receiving his three-year, $21 million extension last year. Person writes that Brown is now competing with second-round DL Lee Hunter and could lose the starting job if he can’t perform.

is another player Person thinks needs to step up, having been “mostly a non-factor” since receiving his three-year, $21 million extension last year. Person writes that Brown is now competing with second-round DL and could lose the starting job if he can’t perform. As for Carolina’s nickel role, Person doesn’t think it’s a “huge priority” to address, given they still have Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton under contract.

and under contract. When asked if the Panthers had any interest in S Dillon Thieneman at No. 19, who went to the Bears at No. 25, Person writes that taking an offensive tackle was Carolina’s top priority.