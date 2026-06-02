NFC Notes: Jack Campbell, Grady Jarrett, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Grady Jarrett suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and lost his starting spot. He hopes that this season he can show more than he did during his first year with Chicago.

“I’m 33 years old now,” Jarrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s exciting to be feeling a lot better this year. I know I owe Chicago a better year and I’m excited to go do that.”

“I got hurt pretty early in the season, tried to get through it, and had to make some adjustments,” Jarrett added. “Toward the end I started playing a lot better as I felt better, but sometimes things happen and there’s no reason for it — to me it’s like divine intervention, gave me a chance to self-reflect.”

Lions

Lions LB Jack Campbell said after signing the new contract that he didn’t need to be the highest-paid in the league in his position and wants to do everything in his power to help win a Super Bowl for Detroit.

“Let’s be realistic here, like, I already have more than enough. So, for me, it was more about the principle of I just want to be in the elite category, because I feel like I’m an elite linebacker and that’s the way [Lions GM] Brad [Holmes] saw it and that’s the way everyone upstairs saw it . . . I feel like, for me, I don’t need to be the highest paid,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “Even though the guys around the league would probably appreciate that because it bumps up everything. So, I’m sorry to them. But I just feel like for me, I knew what I wanted in this. I want to help the team in any way possible. Just to continue to keep the core together so, I mean, at the end of the day, I feel like it was fair for the team and I’m more than happy with everything that they blessed me with.”

Vikings

Jonathan Jones reports Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski will be staying with the team in his current role as EVP of Football Operations.

will be staying with the team in his current role as EVP of Football Operations. Albert Breer reports new Vikings GM Nolan Teasley will report directly to ownership, while Brzezinski plans to stay and work with Teasley and HC Kevin O’Connell.