NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/2

49ers
- 49ers waived RB Jermar Jefferson.
- 49ers signed DB Ashtyn Davis.
Browns
- Browns traded DE Myles Garrett to the Rams for LB Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a conditional 2029 third-round pick.
- Browns placed LB Markees Watts on the reserve/retired list.
Colts
- Colts signed fourth-round LB Bryce Boettcher and fourth-round G Jalen Farmer.
Commanders
- Commanders waived WR Ja’Corey Brooks.
- Commanders signed TE Anthony Firkser.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Jordan Colbert.
- Dolphins signed WR Jalen Reagor.
Eagles
- Eagles released DE Brandon Graham.
- Eagles traded WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick.
- Eagles signed RB Elijah Mitchell.
Giants
- Giants released K Jason Sanders.
- Giants signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Jets
- Jets reverted LB Kobe King to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Patriots
- Patriots acquired WR A.J. Brown from the Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick.
- Patriots placed TE Julian Hill on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams waived DE Jalen Logan-Redding.
- Rams acquired DE Myles Garrett from the Browns for LB Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a conditional 2029 third-round pick.
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Makari Paige.
- Steelers signed DB Darnell Savage.
Texans
- Texans signed T Derrick Graham.
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