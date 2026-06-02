NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/2

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Browns

  • Browns traded DE Myles Garrett to the Rams for LB Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a conditional 2029 third-round pick.
  • Browns placed LB Markees Watts on the reserve/retired list.

Colts

  • Colts signed fourth-round LB Bryce Boettcher and fourth-round G Jalen Farmer.

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jets

  • Jets reverted LB Kobe King to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Patriots

  • Patriots acquired WR A.J. Brown from the Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick.
  • Patriots placed TE Julian Hill on injured reserve.

Rams

  • Rams waived DE Jalen Logan-Redding.
  • Rams acquired DE Myles Garrett from the Browns for LB Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a conditional 2029 third-round pick.

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed T Derrick Graham.

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