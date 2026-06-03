NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has been working hard to ensure the team improves on last season’s results, and G Sam Cosmi and HC Dan Quinn have taken notice.

“It left a bitter taste in my mouth,” Daniels said of last season, via ESPN. “I mean, it sucked. … [It was] a miserable feeling to not go out and do what I do on a daily basis and having setbacks. I love the offense, I love what Blough is doing, love how he’s creating and designing different things. It’s awesome to see his creative mind; we’re building this thing together.”

“He’s been studying it the whole offseason, you can tell,” Cosmi said of Daniels. “They’ve done a good job building his confidence to help our confidence learning this offseason. He has full range of everything. They’re giving him more on his plate when it comes to the mental aspect, but he’s doing a phenomenal job.”

“His mental quickness is always something that just jumps out to me of learning a new system so quickly and fast,” Quinn added. “I saw that a few years ago and I’m seeing those same instincts now.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke at a press conference following the expected trade of WR A.J. Brown and said the team got a good return for the player, who will now be WR No. 1 in New England.

“For us to take a 2026 pick, and that’s a late first-round pick, and obviously also have to deal with the cap consequences that come with making a trade prior to June 1, it made some sense for us to look at future picks,” Roseman said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “We’ve always been in the mindset a pick is a pick — a first-round pick is a first-round pick. Doesn’t matter. Teams are still going to be playing football in 2028.”

“I think from our perspective, getting a first-round pick for our team, having two first-round picks in ‘28 is a huge, huge part of this move,” Roseman added. “I think that when you look at that and obviously the options of what you’re able to do with having multiple first-round picks, it’s a huge game-changer, and feel very, very confident that those picks are the most valuable things that you can add as you’re building your team. I know there’s a lot of attention on the 2027 draft, but at the same time, looking at the ‘28 draft, I feel confident that that’s going to be a good draft as well, and that we’ll be in position to really improve our football team.”

Giants

In a recent interview, Giants QB Jaxson Dart revealed that the new coaching staff is concerned with how careful he can be with his body when running the ball and in other high-risk situations.

“That was one of like our first meetings with [quarterbacks coach Brian] Callahan, you know, just pulling up my tape and just going over situationally like, you know, is it worth the risk here in this situation?” Dart explained to reporters. “That’s what we talk about a ton is just situationally just being smart. . . . It’s important for the quarterback to make sure that how he’s feeling one play, that he’s going to feel that same way the next play. And then at the same time, just having the experience last year of sitting out two games. . . . I just hated that time of not being out there with my teammates. So I obviously understand the most important thing is to be out there. You just grow and learn from things. I think I’m gonna do a good job this year, for sure.”

“My competitiveness isn’t gonna change at all,” Dart added. “I think just, like I said, it just goes into situationally, just what times it’s worth it, what times it’s not. And just making those mature decisions. I’m actually, you know, pretty similar from a weight standpoint. I just think that I’m just leaner, and our strength staff has done an amazing job. I think that I’m probably the most mobile that I’ve been in my career right now. Just my hips and the disassociation from my upper body to my lower body, being able to make throws. I think that my body’s in the best shape it’s been.”