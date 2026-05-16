NFC Notes: Tyrod Taylor, KC Eziomume, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears undrafted rookie CB KC Eziomume said he’s excited about signing with Chicago and working with Bears DC Al Harris.

“I’m really just excited to get to work, especially with a legend like (Harris),” Eziomume said, via Bears Wire. “I have talked to some of the corners on the team currently and with the scheme, I like the scheme, I like the coverages they do. Everything they do, I feel like it fits me. I feel like I’ll be a great fit. I’m really just ready to get up there and get to working with him, honestly.”

Eziomume said he had spoken with multiple teams who had interest in him in Day 3 of the draft before he ended up signing with the Bears as an undrafted free-agent.

“So coming into the draft, I knew day three was going to be a big day, whether it was getting drafted late or getting signed,” he said. “So I was looking forward to day three. I remember my agent was telling me before the draft, I had some buzz from the Colts and the Dolphins. And maybe day two of the draft, I think the Bears said they were interested in me as a priority free agent. So I’m like, ‘All right, that’s cool.’ Because in the process, you’re hearing a lot of stuff from everywhere. So he’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool, but you don’t want to just harp on it and then be hurt.’ So I’m like, ‘All right, that’s cool.’ So then day three comes. We’re in the fifth or sixth round, I’m with my friends. We were going to go celebrate and stuff, just have fun, chill, and I get a call in the sixth round like, ‘Yo, what are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m just driving. I’m chilling.’ He said, ‘The Bears are signing you.‘ I said, ‘The Bears?’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting happy, you know what I’m saying? Then five minutes later, the coach calls me, or the staff calls me from the Bears, and it was like, ‘Hi, KC. How you doing? It’s the Bears. We’ll do–‘ And that’s when I really turnt up. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is real.’ Because I’ve been dreaming about going to the league my whole life, and there’s not that many people that have the opportunity to do that. So I was turnt. I was turnt, I’m not going to lie. I was turned up, yeah.“

Packers

The Packers signed veteran QB Tyrod Taylor as their primary backup to Jordan Love. Packers’ passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, who worked with Taylor during their time together on the Bills, praised the veteran quarterback’s consistent work ethic.

“He’s a worker,” Vrable said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “If you’re talking about first-one-in-and-last-one-out, and truly working, that was him.”

Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy said Taylor still has the “juice” despite entering the 16th year of his career.

“The cool part when he walked in the room, you could feel the presence, the confidence, the composure,” Getsy said. “He’s seen a lot. He’s been in a lot of different systems. … As far as the juice, he’s definitely still got that.”

Getsy is confident that Taylor’s experience will prove valuable to Love and the quarterback’s room.

“I think he’s going to be a great value for him,” Getsy said. “Now we get Tyrod, who’s been through a lot – 16 years of this league and being around a bunch of different styles of quarterbacks that he was playing with, too. I think all of that is going to be really cool and something that Jordan will be able to lean on.”

Vikings

Regarding Vikings’ fifth-round CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin HC Colby Carthel said one assistant GM told him that Demmings had the highest “what-it-takes factor” to be successful on their draft board.

“This assistant general manager said, ‘Charles has the highest what-it-takes factor of anybody on our board,’” Carthel said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

With sixth-round RB Demond Claiborne, Shrine Bowl director of football operations and personnel Eric Galko said the running back has “elite top-end speed” but is still developing as a receiver.

“Outstanding,” Galko said. “Elite top-end speed. Still ascending as a pass catcher but has the bend, twitch and understanding to quickly develop there.”

As for seventh-round C Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati’s former director of player personnel, Jack Griffith, called him one of the best leaders he’s ever been around.

“Probably the best servant leader I’ve ever been around,” Griffith said. “He could’ve left a few different times, but he was the linchpin who brought the cultures together between Luke Fickell and Scott Satterfield. He’s the guy you trust to make all the calls.”