Chargers AGM Chad Alexander Declined Vikings’ GM Interview Request

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander declined the Vikings’ request to interview for their GM vacancy.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Vikings’ GM opening:

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Declined) Rams assistant GM John McKay Seahawks assistant Gm Nolan Teasley Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until last offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.