Chargers Signed First-Round OLB Akheem Mesidor

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed OLB Akheem Mesidor to a four-year, $20,456,392 fully-guaranteed rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|22
|Akheem Mesidor
|LB
|Signed
|2
|63
|Jake Slaughter
|C
|Signed
|4
|105
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|4
|117
|Travis Burke
|T
|Signed
|4
|131
|Genesis Smith
|S
|Signed
|5
|145
|Nick Barrett
|DT
|Signed
|6
|202
|Logan Taylor
|G
|Signed
|6
|206
|Alex Harkey
|G
|Signed
Mesidor, 25, signed with West Virginia out of high school and was with the team for two years before transferring to Miami. He was a second-team all conference selection in 2020 and a third-team all conference selection in 2021 at West Virginia. He was a first-team all conference selection in 2025 and second-team all-American at Miami.
He was selected in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2026 draft out of Miami.
Throughout his six-year college career, Mesidor appeared in 65 total games and tallied 208 total tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, 35.5 sacks, four passes defended and five forced fumbles.
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