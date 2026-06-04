Chargers Signed First-Round OLB Akheem Mesidor

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed OLB Akheem Mesidor to a four-year, $20,456,392 fully-guaranteed rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Akheem Mesidor LB Signed 2 63 Jake Slaughter C Signed 4 105 Brenen Thompson WR 4 117 Travis Burke T Signed 4 131 Genesis Smith S Signed 5 145 Nick Barrett DT Signed 6 202 Logan Taylor G Signed 6 206 Alex Harkey G Signed

Mesidor, 25, signed with West Virginia out of high school and was with the team for two years before transferring to Miami. He was a second-team all conference selection in 2020 and a third-team all conference selection in 2021 at West Virginia. He was a first-team all conference selection in 2025 and second-team all-American at Miami.

He was selected in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2026 draft out of Miami.

Throughout his six-year college career, Mesidor appeared in 65 total games and tallied 208 total tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, 35.5 sacks, four passes defended and five forced fumbles.