AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Justin Herbert, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto said during a recent public appearance that he is studying the game closely in order to make a bigger impact in 2026 when he is injury-free.

“I learned a lot of lessons, I feel like, last year,” Bonitto said, via ESPN. “Just as far as battling through injuries, just to see what it’s like to actually have a protection plan around me and how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays and also help other guys make plays while I’m handling those chips and double-teams.”

“I kind of just go around and watch the guys around the league who kind of have to deal with that same treatment or even more,” Bonitto added. “What moves are they using? How are they aligning themselves? Just putting that in my game when the time comes.”

Chargers

Justin Herbert led the Chargers to an 11-6 record in 2025, recording 3,727 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, which was his most since 2021. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz highly praised Herbert’s play-making ability and competitive spirit.

“I just think his competitiveness and play-making [ability] and how he’s able to extend plays and his will to win and drive the team,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “He never flinches and he’s always going to fight for the end and that’s what you love about him. The talent is what it is, it’s elite and it’s real.”

Hortiz believes in Herbert’s leadership of their team and is glad to be a part of his career.

“He’s just a special competitor who is so driven to win and lead the team and do the right thing,” Hortiz said. “It’s a lot of fun to be part of his career and I feel blessed to be a part of his career. Looking forward to what we do this year.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid continues to respond to questions surrounding the discipline of WR Rashee Rice. Reid added that the Chiefs “don’t know” if there will be any further discipline for the wideout from the league.

“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation, the league’s aware of it, we’ve talked to the league, we get it,” Reid said. “As far as any further ado to that, there’s been no talk about anything further. We’re moving forward, just normal as we go here. When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do. And then, make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn, and so he’s in that position now.”