AFC Notes: Cyrus Allen, Fernando Mendoza, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OLB Nadame Tucker enters his rookie season after signing on as an undrafted free agent. Tucker called himself a playmaker who attacks the ball and is disruptive in the backfield.

“They’re going to get to get a guy that’s looking to make plays. I’m trying to take the ball away and be disruptive in the backfield, help my team win,” Tucker said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. about himself at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Tucker’s route to the NFL included playing at two different junior colleges before transferring to Houston in 2022 and later to Western Michigan in 2025. Tucker was always aware that he was a “project” type of player.

“Really I just stayed persistent and kept believing in myself. I started playing football late, so I knew I was a project,” Tucker said. “I went JUCO, I took the long route, so I knew I was a project and I’ve always been working for a very long time. I wouldn’t say it clicked, but I was just waiting for an opportunity.”

Chargers DC Chris O’Leary believes Tucker has a “unique” skillset and is proving to be a capable pass rusher.

“His skillset his unique, he’s a really good pass rusher,” O’Leary said. “He’s strong and I think the think you can’t quantify sometimes is somebody’s power, their strength and their power at the point of attack. I think when we put the pads on, that’s going to stand out.”

Chiefs

Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub fielded questions from reporters on Saturday about why rookie WR Cyrus Allen was hurt in practice as a gunner on a punt in practice.

“I hate to see somebody get hurt, especially on special teams,” Toub said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “He’s doing well on offense and for me, too. He was a gunner and a returner. Everyone is on special teams until they aren’t. Everyone starts as a four-phase guy, especially rookies.”

Raiders

The Raiders didn’t finalize QB Fernando Mendoza‘s rookie contract until the first day of training camp. Las Vegas GM John Spytek explained that contracts are “more complicated than what people think” and wanted to be sure they had no distractions to start camp.

“Contracts are always more complicated than what people think,” Spytek said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “There was always a way to work through that, and we just wanted to do good deals for everybody and we wanted everybody to be here at the same time, and that’s easier said than done. But in the first run with Klint and me here, we didn’t want any distractions. We didn’t want to be talking about other things outside of football.”

Although Mendoza’s contract situation dragged on, Spytek said that missing practice is not in the quarterback’s character.

“I think that stuff really matters to him. And I think … well, I know his love of football is way up there and the idea of missing anything is not what he’s about,” Spytek said. “It’s not who he is, it’s not in the fabric of who he is. So there’s that balance in there, too. It’s not like we counted on that as part of the negotiation, it’s just who he is. It’s who we drafted, the guy that we scouted for all those years.”