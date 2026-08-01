AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Derwin James, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto had a powerful season in 2025 and registered 14 sacks, yet he told reporters he still feels there is room for growth and improvement.

“I still have a lot of room to grow in my game — in the run and in the pass,” Bonitto said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “Just keep trying to fine-tune these things, keep looking at other guys around the league that are doing it at a high level and seeing how I can put it into my game to continue to be the best player I know I can be.”

“It’s obviously great when you can do it in the regular season,” Bonitto added. “But doing it in the postseason in those big type of moments, it gives you that confidence to know you’re supposed to be there, and you can make those types of plays on big stages.”

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James said his latest extension has not diminished his motivation despite earning a third long-term contract with the organization.

“I started playing this game at four years old in the yard for fun. I never thought (and) I could have never imagined I would be paid a third time paid like this,” James said, via USA Today. “But I’m still working, man. I’m still hungry, man, and I’m not satisfied.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh called James the best safety he has ever watched and praised his ability to play multiple positions across the defense.

“I’ve called him the best safety I’ve ever seen in the history of the National Football League. I don’t think I’m going out on a limb,” Harbaugh said. “He is one of the most incredible players I’ve ever watched.”

James said Harbaugh’s praise motivates him to prove he belongs among the greatest players at his position.

“I’m just trying to work my butt off every day to uplift that,” James said. “To make people like him right. That makes those type of comments where people are not scratching their head, like, ‘Man, what did he say? Is he crazy?’ I want to be able to put the pressure on myself to be able to go out there and perform and consider myself one of the greats.”

James said he enters every game believing he is the NFL’s best safety.

“I don’t take the field not feeling like I’m the best safety in the NFL,” James said.

James added his remaining career goal is to help the Chargers win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

“If I could win the Super Bowl,” James said. “I’ve been paid three times, I made five Pro Bowls, five All-Pros. I’ve done all the single accolade things, I feel. But the team goal. …This team has never won a Super Bowl.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Cyrus Allen enters his rookie season after being a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Allen said the first few days of training camp have been all about learning the playbook and adjusting to the NFL.

“They definitely were right that this is one of the hardest training camps for sure,” Allen said, via ChiefsWire. “Just getting my feet wet and understanding like the playbook and everything and just keep going for real. That’s really it.”

Allen is trying to learn every receiver spot in HC Andy Reid‘s offense so he can be ready when he’s called upon.

“Just learning every spot,” Allen said. “I’m a guy that tried to learn the whole playbook from, like, even the protections and everything, so that’s kind of how I think, so I can be available for it if my number is called.”