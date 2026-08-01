Chiefs WR Cyrus Allen Carted Off With Leg Injury

According to Nate Taylor, Chiefs’ fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen was carted off the field with what appeared to be a left leg injury following a collision in practice on Saturday.

At this time, the exact nature of the injury is unknown, but we will provide an update as soon as one becomes available.

Allen, 23, was selected in the fifth round by the Chiefs out of Cincinnati. He had previously attended Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M.

He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2025 before being invited to the Senior Bowl in 2026.

In four seasons, Allen appeared in 44 games and caught 137 passes for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We will have more on Allen in the near future.