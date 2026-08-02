Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Avoided Major Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen was diagnosed with just a shin bruise after needing to be carted off from practice this weekend.

Allen will still miss a chunk of time as bone bruises are painful, but he will be back on the field sooner rather than later, which is great news for Kansas City.

The rookie had been an early standout in training camp and was looking like he could have an important role.

Allen, 23, previously attended Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M before landing AT Cincinnati. He was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2025 before being invited to the Senior Bowl in 2026.

Allen was selected in the fifth round by the Chiefs out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,759,476 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $379,476.

In four seasons, Allen appeared in 44 games and caught 137 passes for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns.