AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph talked about DL Sai’vion Jones and the rest of the defensive line room, and how they’ll replace DL John Franklin-Myers‘ pass-rushing ability.

“After watching the cut-ups, you kind of realize what you’re missing there,” Joseph said, via The Denver Post. “We’ve drafted to that position fairly well, so we have some young guys that we expect to step up and play. That’s their job. That’s why we drafted those guys … you can’t pay everyone. So we chose to let JFM walk and draft to his position. So those guys have to play well.”

Joseph initially envisions DL Tyler Onyedim and DL Eyioma Uwazurike as run-stoppers during early downs and Jones as a pass-rusher.

“Maybe it’s a first-and-second-down run-stopping role,” Joseph said, “and Sai’vion takes over the pass-rush role.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that he has seen good things from QB Patrick Mahomes in practice as the veteran continues his road to recovery ahead of Week 1.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good today, I thought. Strong,” Reid said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “You see the strength in his legs, which is important with a leg injury. You kind of look at that first. See how his feet are moving, feet are moving well. So, I thought it was positive. I mean, I thought he looked well.”

“I’m obviously giving a close eye on him. I’m not the doctor, but I’m keeping a close eye on the small things, technique-wise,” Reid continued. “But he’s prepared for those things and [assistant athletic trainer] Julie [Frymyer] has done a great job with him, with his rehab of really giving him opportunities to push off, whether it’s lateral or straight ahead to make sure he can escape as needed. He’s got good strength. You make good strength through the practice he’s been in, where he can still bend and throw and he trusts the leg to drive on it. So, I think those are all important things. I stand right behind him. So, we talk.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins was asked if he is concerned about having other players gunning for his starting job, including first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

“I think that’s pro football,” Cousins said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think every day we go out there, we all try to work together and raise the standard every day for one another. I think every position group, we’re all competing. I just think that’s the world we’ve lived in even going back to college. They’re going to put as many good players in a room as they can and see who can come out as the guy who is taking the spot to play. We’re all supporting one another and working together. That’s just the journey we’ve always been on, and it’s pretty much the norm.”

“I think it’s just a great daily conversation in the meeting room, certainly on the practice field, but even in the downtimes in the cafeteria,” Cousins said when asked about Mendoza and mentorship. “The conversation can drift from football to other things, and we can all learn from each other. So, I enjoy being in here with the guys. When I’m at home in the summer, I get a lot of time with my family, which is nice too. But it’s also fun to hang out with a bunch of young 25-year-olds with a lot of energy, and they make me laugh. I was laughing almost till I cried yesterday at lunch. The guys are so funny. So, I didn’t have that the last six weeks in the summer break. So, it’s good to get back with everybody.”