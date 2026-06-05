Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw On Knee Injury: ‘Best It’s Felt In Two Years’

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw played in only 17 games over the last two seasons after tearing ligaments in his knee in 2024 and experiencing lingering issues in 2025.

Speaking at the team’s voluntary OTAs on Thursday, Darrisaw said his knee feels as good as it’s felt since the initial ligament injuries in 2024. Darrisaw has been close to a full participant throughout the spring as he works his way back.

“Best it’s felt in two years,” Darrisaw said, via Emily Leiker of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I’m trending in the right direction. Full motion, everything feels great.”

The Vikings restructured Darrisaw’s contract this offseason for $9.24 million in cap space.

Darrisaw, 27, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 contract with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024, worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season, before signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this offseason that included up to $77 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Darrisaw appeared in 10 games and started each of them at left tackle.