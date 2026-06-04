Vikings Announce Three Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed undrafted WRs Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph, and waived WR Joaquin Davis in a corresponding move.

The #Vikings have signed WR Michael Briscoe and WR Trayvon Rudolph. WR Joaquin Davis has been waived. 📰: https://t.co/ODCY0UXe8T pic.twitter.com/wollW4QbNU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 4, 2026

Rudolph, 24, originally committed to Northern Illinois in 2020 and remained there for four years before transferring to Toledo. He earned second-team All-MAC honors as a receiver and returner in 2025 and third-team All-MAC in 2023.

The Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft, but cut him after a couple of weeks.

During his college career, Rudolph appeared in 57 games and recorded 192 receptions for 2,482 yards (12.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 47 rushing attempts for 481 yards (10.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.