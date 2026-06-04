BREAKING: Packers Signing WR Christian Watson To Four-Year, $110.5M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers and WR Christian Watson have agreed to terms on a four-year, $110.5 million deal that includes a $31 million signing bonus.

Back in April, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they would love to sign Watson to an extension, and there would be mutual interest in a contract.

“Certainly, we would like Christian around,” Gutekunst said via USA Today’s Zach Kruse. “He did an amazing job with his rehab process and was just a true pro. He’s a unique individual as well and he did a lot of really good things for us the second half of the season. That’ll be something, I think, that would be good for both of us if we could do that. We’ll kind of see how that goes.”

Green Bay signed Watson to a one-year, $11 million extension ahead of what would have been a contract year in 2025. Watson has a unique combination of size and speed, and the Packers have missed his field-stretching abilities when he’s been out over the past four years. Watson has also struggled to stay healthy and missed seven games in 2025.

Watson, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which included a $3,900,750 signing bonus, when he signed a one-year extension through 2026. In 2025, Watson appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught 35 of 55 targets for 611 yards (17.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.