BREAKING: Packers Signing WR Christian Watson To Four-Year, $110.5M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers and WR Christian Watson have agreed to terms on a four-year, $110.5 million deal that includes a $31 million signing bonus.
Back in April, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they would love to sign Watson to an extension, and there would be mutual interest in a contract.
“Certainly, we would like Christian around,” Gutekunst said via USA Today’s Zach Kruse. “He did an amazing job with his rehab process and was just a true pro. He’s a unique individual as well and he did a lot of really good things for us the second half of the season. That’ll be something, I think, that would be good for both of us if we could do that. We’ll kind of see how that goes.”
Green Bay signed Watson to a one-year, $11 million extension ahead of what would have been a contract year in 2025. Watson has a unique combination of size and speed, and the Packers have missed his field-stretching abilities when he’s been out over the past four years. Watson has also struggled to stay healthy and missed seven games in 2025.
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