Three Teams Mentioned As Alternative Trade Partners For A.J. Brown

The Eagles are widely expected to trade WR A.J. Brown after June 1st, with the Patriots seeming as the most likely suitor at the moment.

Jason La Canfora continued to report the Patriots are the team “most heavily linked” to Brown, but also brought up the Chiefs, as they were linked to top receiving prospects in the draft but opted to solidify the defense instead.

Canfora also brought up the 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk on the way out, but admitted cap space could be an issue there.

Another exec named the Jaguars to Canfora as a logical landing spot because of WR Brian Thomas Jr.’s down second year and CB/WR Travis Hunter being likely to spend more time on defense.

Most around the NFL think a Brown trade between the Eagles and Patriots is just a formality at this point, but nothing is done until it’s done in the NFL. We also took a look at potential mystery trade candidates who could swoop in and steal Brown.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.