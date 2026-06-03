NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he wants to minimize RB Christian McCaffrey‘s usage and admitted that he was on the field for too long of stretches.

“Last year was the worst we had been at it,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “It’s one of the most amazing years I’ve seen by a guy in terms of just heart. He’s just incredible.”

Shanahan added that McCaffrey picked up the slack and was a weapon in both the passing game and running game as the team suffered multiple injuries at receiver.

“The fact that he could get his body ready every Sunday for 17 weeks was amazing to me,” Shanahan said. “The load he had to carry with all the injury issues we had at receiver—he was such a pivotal part in the pass game and the run game.”

Shanahan hopes that the rest of the running back room can step up to give McCaffrey a breather.

“I want him to have more juice. I want him to be fresher. He doesn’t have to take that beating when it’s unnecessary,” Shanahan said. “I’m hoping we can have some other guys step up more this year so you don’t feel like you need him on the field every play.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua told reporters that his contract has not been on his mind during this offseason and mentioned that it was something he would leave up to the team and his agents.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Nacua said. “I enjoy playing football. It’s the biggest dream come true. To be able to be out here and play for this organization specifically has been awesome. I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else. It’s been fun to be out here and be around these guys. Like I said, I’ll let all those things handle themselves.”

Seahawks

Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that Seahawks UDFA OLB Aidan Hubbard got the largest guarantee figure of all Seattle’s undrafted rookies with $267,500.

got the largest guarantee figure of all Seattle’s undrafted rookies with $267,500. Henderson writes that his guaranteed money is a sign of the strong market Hubbard had and that the Seahawks think highly of him.

Henderson cites an anonymous scout from another team who was surprised Hubbard didn’t get drafted: “He probably should have got drafted.”