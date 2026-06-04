49ers Announce Nine Executive Moves Including Hiring Former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The San Francisco 49ers recently announced a number of executive hires and promotions including the addition of former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Here’s the full list:

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – Vice President, Personnel & Strategy

– Vice President, Personnel & Strategy Nathan Biehl – Area Scout

– Area Scout Grant Bordelon – Football Systems and Personnel Operations Specialist

– Football Systems and Personnel Operations Specialist Ryan Carter – NFS Scout

– NFS Scout Brad Clark – Senior Director, Football Technology & Video Systems

– Senior Director, Football Technology & Video Systems Casey Filkins – Player Personnel Scout

Player Personnel Scout Jordan Fox – Pro Scout

– Pro Scout Michael Gonzalez – Head of General Manager Operations

– Head of General Manager Operations Austin Moss II – Vice President, Player Development & Team Dynamics

– Vice President, Player Development & Team Dynamics Jeff Weidemeyer – Senior Manager, Football Administration & Roster Management

This marks a return to San Francisco for Adofo-Mensah, who served as their manager and director of football research and development from 2013 to 2019.

Adofo-Mensah, 44, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.

Minnesota hired him as their GM prior to the 2022 season, where he served until this offseason. The Vikings elected to fire Adofo-Mensah in January.

In Adofo-Mensah’s four years as GM with the Vikings, Minnesota has a record of 43-25 with a postseason record of 0-2.