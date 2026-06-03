AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Amani Hooker, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Matt Goncalves emerged as the Colts’ starting right guard last season despite playing minimal time at the position during his college career at Pittsburgh. Goncalves feels like he’s entering the 2026 season “more prepared” and with a better understanding of his role.

“(I’m) coming into this year just more prepared, understanding the game plan, understanding my responsibilities, the technique,” Goncalves said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s site. “I feel very comfortable coming into this year, compared to last year. Last year was kind of like a feeling out process. It’s a very difficult thing to do, transition to another position – one that you never played. So I feel a lot more comfortable and I feel great right now.”

Goncalves mentioned that he added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason.

“I knew it was going to be long training sessions and tough workouts, but got it done,” Goncalves said. “It was worth it.”

Colts OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. said anyone who works as hard as Goncalves will make significant improvements.

“Any time you look at a Year 1 to Year 2 jump from a guy, you’re going to see significant improvement if the guy is working like he does,” Sparano said.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team’s running back competition is “wide open” and spoke about what each player brings to the table.

“Bringing Chris (Rodriguez) in only continues to provide those opportunities for those guys,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “I’ve really liked how (Bhayshul) Tutten has run it this spring so far, and the way he looks as opposed to last year at this time. I think Chris will be a good added thump that we continue to need and get some of those hard yards, which is very difficult to see at this time of the year. I think LeQuint (Allen) had carved out a nice role for himself last year. And I think he’s eager for more and trying to get more involved in the pass game and in the run game. I think Ameer, bringing him in, DeeJay, and that whole room. I’m excited to see Taylor as well and see that whole room what it looks like. I think some of those guys will play in preseason games and be able to provide some of that opportunity because it’s so hard to evaluate a running back until you’re playing tackle football.

Titans

Titans DB Amani Hooker said the team’s culture and identity have changed this offseason as the locker room has become filled with guys who genuinely love the game.

“I would just say the whole building (feels different), the new guys that we have from different teams that came over here – they love ball, and that is contagious,” Hooker said, via the team’s website. “When someone comes over that loves ball, it makes everyone else want to rise up to that challenge and play for the guys next to you and that’s the feeling we have right now.”

Hooker added that HC Robert Saleh and DC Gus Bradley have set the tone at practice for how they want the team to be.

“Great energy,” Hooker said. “They are excited for their opportunity to coach, we’re excited to be able to play for them, to be able to put on this new uniform and have a bunch of different guys around us that love ball and that’s all you can ask for.“