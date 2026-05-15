AFC Notes: Von Miller, Jake Slaughter, Broncos, Chargers, Texans

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto said that the organization would love a reunion with OLB Von Miller and wants him to finish his career out in Denver.

“Obviously, everybody would love that,” Bonitto said, via Around The NFL. “Not only the fans but the players. He’s a guy that’s loved here in Denver so much. My personal favorite player ever to watch. Just being able to share a room with him would be amazing.”

Bonitto added that LB Jonah Elliss is prepared to move from edge rusher to the interior of the defense.

“If people actually watch the games, they’ll see a lot of the times on third downs, he was lined up at inside ‘backer already,” Bonito said. “We had multiple packages for him. He’s one of our best cover players when we drop him in coverage. And even in those packages, the stuff he can do with dropping, rushing on the running back, I mean, he provides so much versatility. Obviously, he still has a way to go when it comes to learning the position, but I have no doubts about his talent. He’s one of the most talented guys on the team.”

Chargers

Chargers second-round OL Jake Slaughter has experimented with moving from center to guard in the rookie minicamp and during the pre-draft process. Slaughter feels the spacing differences and the footwork are the most tangible changes between the positions.

“For me, it’s always the difference in space,” Slaughter said, via Gavino Borquez of the Chargers Wire. “Spacing differences, footwork differences here and there. So it’s a fun challenge.”

New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel also talked about spacing when describing what he wants from guards.

“We want to play a certain style of ball that is convicted, that dictates the terms, so there is a level of quickness,” McDaniel said. “We’re looking for guys that can block people in space, where a lot of the big plays and the things that change games and scoring opportunities, where those occur.”

Texans

Texans second-round DT Kayden McDonald experienced his fair share of success while at Ohio State and now believes that, despite transitioning to the pros, he can still be an award winner as a rookie and plans to chase after DROY and a Super Bowl.

“Win a Super Bowl, Rookie of the Year, All-Pro first year,” McDonald said, via KPRC 2. “These are realistic for me. I wrote those down, and I’m blessed to be here, and I’ve got a chance.”

“It’s going to be tough to score on us,” McDonald added. “We already got the pieces on defense. Adding me, it’s gonna be special. Everybody who went before me [in the draft], that’s what fuels me. There’s not one player better than me in this class. I’m gonna show it. We’ve all got energy and enthusiasm. It’s a great opportunity. At the end of the day, we want to get to L.A. and win a Super Bowl.”