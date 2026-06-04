Texans Signing UDFA TE Louis Hansen

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing UDFA TE Louis Hansen out of UConn.

In correspondence, Wilson reports the Texans waived WR Jalen Walthall.

Hansen, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 28th-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class out of Needham, Massachusetts. He committed to Michigan and remained there for two seasons before transferring to UConn for his last three years.

In his collegiate career, Hansen appeared in 40 games over five years at Michigan and UConn. He caught 46 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns.