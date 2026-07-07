AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Marvin Mims, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix said that having continuity from the top down will help the team have success for years to come.

“For professionals, I think it’s kind of underrated because we sort of take it for granted that we can just sort of bring another guy in or change a team,” Nix said, via Broncos Wire. “We’re professionals, we’ll handle it right. But you look at the teams that stick together for a long time, they end up winning. That’s kind of how, historically, that’s how it was. You didn’t go from team to team as much. You look at the Knicks, they played in college together, and then they play a few years in the pros and they win a championship at a place it hadn’t been done in a long time. “For professionals, I think it’s kind of underrated because we sort of take it for granted that we can just sort of bring another guy in or change a team,” quarterback Bo Nix said in June. “We’re professionals, we’ll handle it right. But you look at the teams that stick together for a long time, they end up winning. That’s kind of how, historically, that’s how it was. You didn’t go from team to team as much. You look at the Knicks, they played in college together, and then they play a few years in the pros and they win a championship at a place it hadn’t been done in a long time.

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said WR Marvin Mims deserves more touches on offense and added that the team’s loaded receiver depth chart is a good problem to have.

“He doesn’t need to convince us,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “I feel like each week when we go in to game planning, we’re always talking about certain things, and his name, I know, comes up from me. Every time we continue to ask him down the field, give him these opportunities, he takes advantage of it. He’s been very consistent. It’s just a matter of getting those touches. But very important games, even in Buffalo — I could point to a number of games. It’s a good problem to have, but he’s doing well.”

Chargers

Chargers OL Kayode Awosika and Cole Strange are competing for starting spots on the offensive line protecting QB Justin Herbert, and each man gave their thoughts on the competition.

“When you come into this building with this coaching staff from the first day, they wipe you clean and say, go with conviction over perfection,” said Awosika, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “Meaning speed, aggressiveness off the ball, and not worrying about the presentation.”

“When you’re playing, if you’re focusing on trying to be perfect, you’re going to be awful,” Strange added. “You just have to go. So that’s kind of what that is, conviction over perfection.”

Herbert also noted that the renewed emphasis on getting the ball out quickly should take pressure off the offensive line.

“It’s only going to help us, getting the ball out in a position where [receivers] can turn up the field and make something happen,” Herbert noted. ” … It helps with the offensive line. It’s going to be good for our offense.”