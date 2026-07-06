AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Ventrell Miller, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller is entering the fourth year of his career and looking to gain a larger role after starting just two times last season. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said Miller is getting more first-team reps in their offseason program, with veteran LB Foyesade Oluokun getting the occasional rest day.

“Ventrell, he’s continuing to get those reps. Again, it’s been different with Foye not being in there, right? And so that has put a whole onus on those other guys, Ventrell, Jack and Branson, to step their game up,” Coen said, via John Shipley of SI. “And I don’t mean in terms of really play, I just mean alignment, assignment, communication, checks, all that stuff.”

Coen said Miller’s best quality is his ability to defend the run, which is difficult to practice at this point of the offseason.

“So, I don’t think we’re able to really see what Ventrell does best right now. This is not a setting in which we’re going to feel him do what he does best, which we know is thump, stop the run, be somebody that can run sideline to sideline and come downhill,” Coen said. “So, we’re trying to stress him and stress those guys in coverage a lot more this spring. I think he’s responded.”

Texans

Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o has certainly proven himself since joining the team, but now has to transition from one of the team’s younger players to a veteran voice who leads a talented defense.

“It’s a little weird, like a lot at first, but, man, it’s such a blessing,” To’oTo’o said, via Click2Houston.com. “Not a lot of guys are able to make it this far in your career, like it’s only year four, but not a lot of guys make it that far. Being able to be where I am and helping the younger guys, and whatever knowledge that I have that I gained for these last three years, I try my best to give it to them as much as I can. Obviously, I’m still learning, I still pick stuff from Azeez, and I pick his brain still to this day, but it’s pretty cool to see the younger guys ask me questions how I used to, three years ago. Man, it’s just a blessing to be able to help“My main goal is the Super Bowl, if I’m being honest,” To’oTo’o said. “Obviously, I have my own personal goals, but, first and foremost, is to bring home a Super Bowl for the city of Houston. That comes first and obviously all the personal accolades will come by itself. My main goal is bringing the city of Houston a Super Bowl. That’s what you play the game for. Every time we put this uniform on and set foot on the grass, if you’re not coming out to win, if you’re not coming out to be a champion, then you’re not doing it for the right reason. I think we all understand that.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh explained his decision to hire OC Brian Daboll and believes that his personality and offense will mesh well with QB Cam Ward.

“He’s got experience. He’s got a tremendous amount of knowledge about his scheme and a tremendous amount of experience in how to coach it, how to coach all the snakes in the grass,” Saleh said, via Chiefs Wire. “He’s got a great rapport with quarterbacks, understands them, and can communicate with them. I just felt with Cam Ward and Daboll, a perfect match with regards to personality, and felt Daboll would be perfect at extracting the most out of them.“