NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Former Titans GM Ran Carthon said he plans to reach out to 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk after his recent social media posts.

“There’s something there, and I’m being as transparent as transparent can be,” Carthon said, via PFT. “B.A. and I, we have a relationship. I was there when we drafted him, and through time spent in the same building, we have a relationship. I honestly have been going back and forth in my head over the last week or so and I really want to reach out to him on a personal level and see if he’s willing to have the conversation, because I think there’s something there that hasn’t quite been unlocked. I don’t know if ‘unlocked’ is the right word. But I do agree with you, this isn’t the Brandon Aiyuk I know. Now, I know him to be stubborn, so I know that part about him. But this recent behavior, I’m not as familiar with. And the other part of it, to be quite honest, in this day and age with these guys, it could just be him trolling with the most recent video, knowing that he will get a reaction. And maybe even trying to figure out — these guys are fairly smart — so maybe he’s like, ‘OK, maybe if I create enough buzz in saying whatever he said to Jayden [Daniels] online, then the 49ers won’t think I’m just trying to get to Washington. Maybe that’s a game being played right now. But in full transparency, it’s something, probably when we get off the air, I may just shoot a text and say, ‘Hey man, let’s connect.’ I just want to see where his head is and offer him any advice that I can, or be a sounding board.”

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride couldn’t hold back when talking about first-round RB Jeremiyah Love. McBride believes Love is a complete back who can make any plays, and is thrilled to have him on their side.

“That dude’s a f—— stud,” McBride said, via the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “He’s a stud, man. Just the few practices that we had together, his route running and his ability to f—— making plays is pretty cool. I’m excited to have him on our side for sure.”

McBride has also been impressed with third-round QB Carson Beck, though he understands it’s highly unlikely the rookie will start the season opener barring a crazy development.

“He looks like a tight end. I’m like s—, bigger than me, you know? But, no, he’s a stud. He throws the ball really well. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this league.”

“I don’t know about [starting] Week 1 unless something crazy happens, but he definitely has a chance to be a guy for sure.”

Rams

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson believes that Rams WR Puka Nacua is the greatest threat to his receiving record.

“He’s still got Matthew [Stafford], so I think he’s got a shot,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “If he stays healthy, that dude’s a killer out there.”

Johnson added that he originally thought that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson would be the one to surpass it, but the team messed up by letting QB Sam Darnold walk.

“I thought he could have been one, but they messed up his quarterback situation when they brought in my man from Michigan [J.J. McCarthy] when they had [Sam] Darnold just win them 14 games,” he said. “I hate seeing people get fired, but people get fired when stuff like that happens. [Jefferson has] got the talent. What year is he in? Like six or seven? I mean, he needs to do it soon. He needs to do it soon, probably.“