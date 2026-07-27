NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Tetairoa McMillan, Cardinals, Panthers

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride said the following regarding the franchise on a recent episode of Bussin’ with the Boys:

“Living in Arizona, no one’s from Arizona. Everyone has kind of moved in from another state, so they’re all fans of their own teams, so now you have the Arizona that sits there and there’s no Arizona fans in Arizona. So it’s a tough deal. Hopefully, we start winning some games and we can bring some of those fans back.”

McBride is now regretting his comments and praised the fan base, walking back his comments during a recent interview with ESPN.

“Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have said that,” McBride said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “It came out wrong, and obviously the fanbase is great. We have a tremendous fanbase. Arizona’s been here, loyal fans to all the sports teams here, and we’re very lucky to have a lot of these guys, and we’re going to have a great season. We’re going to win games and we’re going to make sure those fans have something proud to cheer for. I love it here in Arizona, and I hope they love me too, but it’s a special place. The fans are great, and I’m excited for this year to give them something to be proud of.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan is dealing with an awkward situation over a miscommunication regarding his appearance at a youth football camp, one the second year receiver says he never committed to.

“I don’t want anybody to think that I don’t like kids or anything like that,” McMillan told reporters, via the team website. “You know, I love the kids. Obviously, you know, they’re the next generation. So, [I] try to give back as much as possible. But, yeah, I don’t know where that came from. I never committed to that. . . . I look forward to seeing all the kids that expected me to be at that camp either at a game or come out to a practice, or, you know, just so I can make up for it.”

“You know, obviously, there’s a lot of people that wait for us [at] practice either before practice or after practice,” McMillan added. “So, you know, just stop by or, you know, just come to a game. Fill up the Bank of America Stadium, do whatever you can, just to give back.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales is optimistic that CB Jaycee Horn (laceration on foot) will be back in the “next couple weeks.” (Joe Person)

is optimistic that CB (laceration on foot) will be back in the “next couple weeks.” (Joe Person) Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks enters training camp after recovering from two consecutive torn ACLs. Canales said Brooks is looking like his old self: “He looks like the guy I remember,” per Mike Kaye.