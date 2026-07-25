Cardinals Activated LT Paris Johnson Jr. From PUP List

The Cardinals announced on Saturday that LT Paris Johnson Jr. has been activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Johnson, 24, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that included a $19,079,682 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season, which the team exercised.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts for the Cardinals at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 20 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.