AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Regarding Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas, who is entering the fourth year of his career, Joe Burrow said he’s looking great in their offseason program.

“Andrei looks great this year. Andrei looks unbelievable. He looks big, strong, fast,” Burrow said via the team’s website. “He made a couple of really nice contested catches in the spring this year in our limited reps. That’s a big area of emphasis for him. That was exciting to see. He’s going to continue to improve there, but he looks just like he’s playing with so much confidence, confidence in his role, confidence in the offense, and his ability.”

As for fourth-round WR Colbie Young, HC Zac Taylor said he’s come to the team with a solid baseline but must learn the nuances of how the team wants its system to operate.

“I’m really pleased with the baseline that he started with when he came in here. Very eager, great personality, willing to do everything it takes,” Taylor said. “What works against Colby is the years of experience around him. Everybody’s done it all, and so there’s not a lot of mistakes happening around. Everything’s going to be nuanced on exactly how we want it done. He’s eagerly doing it. I’m really pleased with the direction he’s headed.”

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders said his goal is to be one of the greatest players in the league, commenting on his rookie year, which included a Week 17 win over the Steelers, in which he received heat for celebrating on a run where he failed to earn a first down.

“I’m not content just being on no team,” Sanders said on his YouTube channel. “I’m trying to be one of the greatest. You’ve got to be thankful, but know there’s still more. There’s still more. We were playing the Steelers. Their linebackers were hitting that game. I’m on the pine the whole year. You get out there you’re like, ‘This is something. I could do something like this.’ To me that’s an accomplishment. This dude tried to knock my head off… That’s the whole thing I’m celebrating. I know it’s fourth down, but I just evaded this tackle. I just got away.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was asked by reporters to gauge the value of WR Zay Flowers, who could soon see a contract extension that will keep him in Baltimore.

“We love Zay. We need Zay,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the best receivers in the league, and he’s shown that since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023. I wasn’t even here yet — he was just doing his route-running and making crazy catches. He was just doing what he’s been doing. His value is out of this world. That’s what I’d say.”