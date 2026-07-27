AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Bengals, Ravens Roster Projection

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on CB Daxton Hill: “Outside is absolutely where we want him to play. Outside is absolutely where he will play.” (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders didn’t pinpoint one specific aspect that he’s improved in this offseason and said that he’s focused on his overall game.

“If you talk to me, do you feel like I improved? I would say, overall, everything I improved,” Sanders said, via Browns Wire. “The way I sleep, the way I breathe, the way I drink water, the way I do everything in my life—I improved. Everything improved.”

Ravens

Right before training camp gets fully underway, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic did a 53-man roster prediction for the Ravens.

Starting with QB, Zrebiec wonders who will get the practice squad spot between Skylar Thompson and Joe Fagnano .

and . Zrebiec thinks they might have to pick between RBs Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall if they aren’t able to keep four at the position.

and if they aren’t able to keep four at the position. At receiver, Zrebiec notes the addition of a veteran wideout would likely mean losing Devontez Walker or LaJohntay Wester , along with fewer chances for third-rounder Ja’Kobi Lane and fourth-rounder Elijah Sarratt . Because of this, the team’s comfort level with their young players will likely play a large role in the decision.

or , along with fewer chances for third-rounder and fourth-rounder . Because of this, the team’s comfort level with their young players will likely play a large role in the decision. Zrebiec expects Baltimore to keep four tight ends since they usually keep three and a fullback, but won’t have a fullback this year.

On the offensive line, Zrebiec thinks it will come down to one or two spots for Andrew Vorhees , Jovaughn Gwyn , Corey Bullock and seventh-rounder Evan Beernsten.

, , and seventh-rounder Evan Beernsten. Zrebiec feels the defensive line will come down to Aeneas Peebles , C.J. Okoye and Rayshaun Benny , and he gives Peebles the edge because of his pass rush ability.

, and , and he gives Peebles the edge because of his pass rush ability. At outside linebacker, Zrebiec doesn’t see an addition because it would cut into Mike Green /and or second-rounder Zion Young’s role.

/and or second-rounder role. Finally, Zrebiec calls corner maybe “the position competition to watch,” as four of five players could be battling for one or two spots.