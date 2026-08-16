AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Ja’Kobi Lane, Ceyair Wright, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Aaron Wilson reports that Bengals CB Ceyair Wright opted to leave the team after he was offered a lead role in a big movie that he couldn’t pass up.

Wilson added that filming will end in late October, and Wright can return then, as he doesn’t plan to give up football.

Wright had previously starred as LeBron James’ eldest son in the film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman missed four games due to injuries last season and finished with just 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Bateman said he’s turning the page on 2025 and is focused on making plays when his number is called.

“I just got to keep playing ball,” Bateman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “I don’t get too caught up in that. A lot of stuff goes into that, but I think the only thing I can do is control what I can control. It’s making plays (when) my number’s called. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing, bouncing back. That’s part of being a football player.”

Bateman said OC Declan Doyle is doing well to move their receivers around, which has led to WRs Zay Flowers, Ja’Kobi Lane, and Tez Walker all making big plays.

“As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in you,” Bateman said. “You want somebody to see your ability, and I think Declan is doing a good job of moving all of us around — not just myself. Zay’s been moving a lot. You see Ja’Kobi Lane out there making plays, Tez Walker. I think there’s a lot in store for a lot of guys this season.”

As for Doyle’s offense, Bateman said he’s lining up both in the slot and on the outside.

“I feel like the details of it, I’m moving around a lot — I’m in (the) slot, outside. I think that’s a blessing for me. I appreciate Declan for doing that. I get to show my talent more and more.”

Ravens

Jamison Hensley of ESPN has made mention of Ravens’ third-round WR Ja’Kobi Lane making plays throughout training camp:

In Wednesday, August 12’s practice, Hensley notes that Lane scored a 45-yard touchdown in a one-on-one drill and boxed out CB T.J. Tampa for a 35-yard reception.

for a 35-yard reception. On Sunday, August 9, Hensley mentions that Lane had a 15-yard reception on a comeback route against CB Marlon Humphrey and made a nice block on the perimeter to spring RB Derrick Henry for extra yards.

and made a nice block on the perimeter to spring RB for extra yards. The previous day, Hensley writes that Lane caught a long touchdown pass in a one-on-one against CB Nate Wiggins and had a one-handed catch on a 25-yard back shoulder throw.

and had a one-handed catch on a 25-yard back shoulder throw. On Wednesday, August 5, Lane had a leaping touchdown reception during red-zone drills and had a one-handed catch down the sideline the previous day.