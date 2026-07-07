49ers Signed Fourth-Round DT Gracen Halton, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers have signed fourth-round DT Gracen Halton to his four-year, $5.62 million rookie contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
He’s the last San Francisco draft pick to ink their deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|33
|De’Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|Signed
|3
|70
|Romello Height
|OLB
|Signed
|3
|90
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|Signed
|4
|107
|Gracen Halton
|DT
|Signed
|4
|127
|Carver Willis
|T
|Signed
|4
|139
|Ephesians Prysock
|CB
|Signed
|5
|154
|Jaden Dugger
|LB
|Signed
|5
|179
|Enrique Cruz Jr.
|T
|Signed
Halton, 22, was a four-star recruit and the No. 22 recruit in the state of California when he committed to Oklahoma in 2022. He played four seasons and was a part-time starter his final two.
The 49ers selected him with the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.62 million rookie deal through 2029.
During his four-year college career, Halton recorded 84 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 47 games with 10 starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!