49ers Signed Fourth-Round DT Gracen Halton, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers have signed fourth-round DT Gracen Halton to his four-year, $5.62 million rookie contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He’s the last San Francisco draft pick to ink their deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 33 De’Zhaun Stribling WR Signed 3 70 Romello Height OLB Signed 3 90 Kaelon Black RB Signed 4 107 Gracen Halton DT Signed 4 127 Carver Willis T Signed 4 139 Ephesians Prysock CB Signed 5 154 Jaden Dugger LB Signed 5 179 Enrique Cruz Jr. T Signed

Halton, 22, was a four-star recruit and the No. 22 recruit in the state of California when he committed to Oklahoma in 2022. He played four seasons and was a part-time starter his final two.

The 49ers selected him with the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.62 million rookie deal through 2029.

During his four-year college career, Halton recorded 84 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 47 games with 10 starts.