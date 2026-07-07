NFC Notes: Javon Hargrave, Kevin O’Connell, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams says that he isn’t too concerned about the numbers and notes that his lower completion percentage could be a result of his willingness to get rid of the ball when necessary.

“Obviously I want to get that up, get the completion percentage up,” Williams said during an appearance on Pardon My Take. “Some of the things that I do on the field, it negatively impacts that. But we’ll get it up just to shut everybody up and help them understand. . . . We’ll get it up, we’ll make everybody’s heart feel warm and lovely, and it’ll also help us in the long run of winning games and starting games better, starting games faster, doing all those things.”

Packers

Veteran DT Javon Hargrave signed with the Packers this offseason after being released by the Vikings, marking the second time he was released in as many years. Heading into his age-33 season, Hargrave is embracing the challenge of proving he’s still capable of playing at the highest level.

“Man, just that challenge,” Hargrave said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “I think right now, being later in my career, it’s the stink of, ‘Does he got it anymore?’ I don’t want to say it’s just trying to prove people wrong, but I just always loved challenges.”

“I just want to show I’ve still got it – still got that juice, still got what it takes to play at a high level in this league. For me, that’s just been my focus is locking in this offseason, working out, eating right and trying to have one of my better seasons.”

“I feel like I’ve always got something to prove but, definitely, I’ve been cut two years in a row, so I feel like I got so much to prove still and I carry that chip on me.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was a college roommate of Jets GM Darren Mougey at San Diego State and revealed that the two kept in communication during this past season.

“Most of the time I was complimenting him on whether it was a great draft they had, or how they handled some of their internal situations there — getting their running back [Breece Hall re-signed],” O’Connell said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I just think the plan that he’s had has been really well thought-out. It’s one thing — a lot of teams put the time and the energy in to have as much good planning as you can — but it’s about the execution of those plans. The way Darren has gone about it doesn’t surprise me.”

“I know there’s not a day Darren shows up to work that he doesn’t feel prepared — and I think that’s proving to be the case,” O’Connell added. “He’s not afraid to make difficult decisions, and I think that’s because it’s in alignment with the process that he has. He’s attempting to execute a vision that he has for that organization. As a former Jet, it’s always good to see the organization in good hands — and they certainly are with Darren and [head coach Aaron Glenn].”