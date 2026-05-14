Vikings Waived DE Jordan Botelho

The Minnesota Vikings waived undrafted rookie DE Jordan Botelho on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Botelho, 24, is from Hawaii and committed to play football at Notre Dame. He was a starter in 2023 and 2024 before a season-ending injury.

The Vikings signed Botelho as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his six-year college career, Botelho recorded 97 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 62 career games.