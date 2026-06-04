Jets Signing UDFA WR Gee Scott

Connor Hughes reports the Jets are signing UDFA WR Gee Scott out of Ohio State.

Scott, 25, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Sammamish, Washington. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for five years, moving to tight end after his freshman year.

In his collegiate career, Scott appeared in 51 games over five years at Ohio State and caught 47 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns.