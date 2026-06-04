Lions Sign UDFA WR Kyre Duplessis

The Detroit Lions announced they signed undrafted WR Kyre Duplessis to a contract on Thursday.

Lions have signed WR Kyre Duplessis. pic.twitter.com/McTIJTZtZh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 4, 2026

This comes after fifth-round WR Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL in practice this week.

Duplessis originally committed to Coastal Carolina in 2020. After redshirting his freshman year, he remained there for four years before transferring to Delaware. He earned Conference USA All-Conference First Team honors in 2025.

During his college career, Duplessis recorded 83 receptions for 1,172 yards (14.1 YPC) and six touchdowns.