Jaguars Officially Make Four Roster Moves, Sign CB Dane Jackson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed OL Trystan Colon, signed CB Dane Jackson, placed CB Keith Taylor on injured reserve, and waived OL Sal Wormley on Thursday.
Jackson, 29, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.
He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.
Carolina cut him loose last offseason, and he later signed on with the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose in March.
In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.
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