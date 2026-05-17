NFC Notes: Logan Jones, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears rookie C Logan Jones discussed his adjustment to the NFL and admitted he has much to learn about the team’s offense.

“There’s a lot that I’ve got to work on to get better at,” Jones said, via Bears Wire. “Our offense, they put a lot on the center’s plate, which is honestly kind of fun, I kind of like that. To be able to learn and grow and go through all that and just continue to learn the game, it’s going to be a lot of fun. I know I’ve got a long road ahead of me, but it’s something I look forward to. I’m not going to be perfect. Nobody’s going to be perfect, it’s an imperfect game. But as long as I continue to grow, learn, have fun, and then at the end of the day just play some football, keep it simple, run off the ball and block some guys.”

Lions

Lions pass game specialist David Shaw and pass game coordinator Mike Kafka will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have any plans to trade QB J.J. McCarthy, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“People I’ve talked to who are close to this situation insist that the Vikings haven’t given up on McCarthy — that part of their hope is bringing in Murray sends some sort of shock to McCarthy’s system and gets him refocused on whatever they think he got away from last year. It’s probably a long shot, but again, there doesn’t seem to be much they would gain from trading him at this point,” Graziano said, via Vikings Wire.