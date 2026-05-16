Raiders CB Taron Johnson Seeking New Contract

Vincent Bonsignore reports that Raiders CB Taron Johnson is absent from voluntary offseason workouts for reasons related to his current contract.

Bonsignore adds that the $18 million Johnson is due in 2026 and 2027 is non-guaranteed, and the veteran cornerback is likely seeking more security after being traded to the Raiders by the Bills back at the beginning of March.

Johnson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Weber State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills and in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million extension.

He was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of the deal when he agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract in 2024.

Buffalo traded Johnson to the Raiders and also swapped sixth and seventh-round draft picks as part of the deal.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four pass defenses.

We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.