Raiders Waived DT Brodric Martin With Injury Designation

The Las Vegas Raiders officially waived DT Brodric Martin with an injury designation on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Martin will revert to Las Vegas’ injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Martin, 26, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned honorable mention as an All-CUSA selection as a senior. The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. The Chiefs quickly signed him to their practice squad, until Pittsburgh signed him off their P-squad in November. The Steelers waived him in December, and the Raiders claimed him.

In 2025, Martin has appeared in one game for the Steelers.