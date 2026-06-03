NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/3

By
Nate Bouda
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Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed WR Jaden Smith.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed third-round WR Chris Bell, sixth-round G D.J. Campbell, fifth-round WR Kevin Coleman, third-round WR Caleb Douglas, third-round TE Will Kacmarek, seventh-round DE Max Llewellyn, fourth-round LB Kyle Louis, fourth-round LB Trey Moore, first-round T Kadyn Proctor, second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez, and fifth-round DB Michael Taaffe.

Eagles

Jets

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