NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/3

Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Jaden Smith.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed third-round WR Chris Bell, sixth-round G D.J. Campbell, fifth-round WR Kevin Coleman, third-round WR Caleb Douglas, third-round TE Will Kacmarek, seventh-round DE Max Llewellyn, fourth-round LB Kyle Louis, fourth-round LB Trey Moore, first-round T Kadyn Proctor, second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez, and fifth-round DB Michael Taaffe.
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Chandler Martin.
Jets
- Jets released K Younghoe Koo.
- Jets signed K Jason Sanders.
- Jets waived WR Da’Quan Felton.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!