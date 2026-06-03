Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they officially signed K Jason Sanders, and waived K Younghoe Koo and WR Da’Quan Felton in corresponding moves.

We've signed K Jason Sanders and waived K Younghoe Koo and WR Da'Quan Felton — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 3, 2026

Felton, 25, started his college career at Norfolk State where he was second-team All-MEAC in 2022. He transferred to Virginia Tech the following season and started two years for the Hokies.

He caught on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in April 2025 but was among their final roster cuts with an injury designation. The Giants cut him loose in April and he signed on with the Jets earlier this week.

During his two years at Virginia Tech, Felton started all 25 games and caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after. New York released him this week.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).